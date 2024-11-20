Defeat against Angola in Kumasi derailed AFCON 2025 qualification – GFA spox Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has blamed the Black Stars AFCON 2025 qualification failure to home defeat against Angola.

The West African powerhouse suffered a narrow defeat to the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first-leg tie.

And according to Asante Twum, the Black Stars' inability to escape defeat on home turf against Angola cost the team's AFCON qualification.

“It has been extremely difficult to understand what happened in our first loss at home against Angola,” Asante Twum remarked. “I told a lot of people that losing at home to Angola is what prevented us from qualifying.” He told Asempa FM.

The defeat, which marked a rare home loss for Ghana, set the tone for an underwhelming campaign. Asante Twum pointed out the evolving nature of African football, where away victories are increasingly elusive, and the importance of securing wins on home turf.

“The African game has reached a point where it is extremely difficult to win your away games,” he explained. “The most important thing in qualifiers is to try to win your home games," he added.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the AFCON struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three.

And playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points and will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20 years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

The team’s poor showing in the qualifying series has left Ghanaians ranting and wailing after missing out on CAF’s biggest event.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, sparking a lot of concerns among Ghanaians.

Having failed to finish among the top two teams in their group, the Black Stars will now miss the tournament to be staged in Morocco next year. The last Ghana missed out on AFCON was back in 2004.

They will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year.