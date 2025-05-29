Defeat against Nigeria was unfortunate - George Owu

Former Black Stars goalkeeper George Owu believes Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup was an unfortunate outcome.

The match, played on Wednesday evening at the Gtech Stadium, saw Nigeria take a quick lead in the first half. Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute before a Razak Simpson own goal gave the Super Eagles a two-goal cushion by the 19th minute. The Black Stars pulled one back through Brandon Thomas Asante but couldn’t find an equalizer.

"We lost our mind a little in the first half they scored quick two goals I think the second half we came in and we were suppose to equalize. It is unfortunate next time we have to prepare well Ghana and Nigeria match is a serious game because the way the first went they scored quick two goals," he told Peace FM.

"I think the second half was better some times Ghana and Nigeria games are serious if somebody didn't come they want to try others if they are not ready other payers are there. Now the coach has seen it maybe next time he cannot try any player,"

Ghana’s next game is against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31.