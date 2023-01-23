Defeat against Real Madrid unfair – Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams

Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams has described his team's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid as an unfair result.

Williams believes they gave a good performance and did not deserve to lose the La Liga match at San Mames.

With Real Madrid leading thanks to Karim Benzema's excellent effort, the Ghana international had a goal disallowed.

Real Madrid got the second late in the game through substitute Kroos who produced a brilliant finish.

“The disallowed goal was very quick; I don’t know why it was disallowed. 0-2 to Real Madrid is a very unfair result.” He said.

Inaki has not missed a game this season, with five goals in 18 appearances in the league for the Basque club who are pushing for a European spot.