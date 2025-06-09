‘Defeat to Bibiani GoldStars a reflection of Accra Lions under my tenure’ – Rainer Kraft

Accra Lions head coach Rainer Kraft has described his side’s heavy final-day defeat to Bibiani GoldStars as a reflection of the team's consistent struggles under his leadership.

Kraft, who took charge in January following the departure of Ibrahim Tanko to Medeama, could not prevent the club’s slide into relegation.

Lions finished the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season in 16th place with 35 points, confirming their demotion to Division One.

Their relegation was sealed in dramatic fashion at the Duns Park, where they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of newly crowned champions GoldStars.

The emphatic loss mirrored a troubling campaign marked by defensive lapses and missed opportunitiesâ€”issues Kraft openly admitted had plagued the side since his arrival.

"The game was decided very early, and it was a reflection of what we’ve experienced over the last five months since I arrived," Kraft said, candidly addressing his team’s deficiencies.

"We play nice football, but we are not clinical enough with our chances. We are not good enough to defend over 90 minutes. It was obvious. I told the players that GoldStars would come at us like crazy. They needed a win, and we had to hold against it."

Accra Lions’ relegation caps a dramatic fall for a club that just last season finished second.