‘Defeated’ Real Salt Lake coach replies Latif Blessing’s prediction despite loss against LA FC

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke could not pass his post-match interview without replying Latif Blessing after the Los Angeles FC forward’s heavy prediction against his side ahead of their last Saturday’s Major League Soccer match.

Prior to the match between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake in Week 4 of the Major League Soccer at the Banc of California Stadium, Blessing predicted that his outfit were going to thump the Lakers 5-1, to avenge last season’s postseason defeat.

“On Saturday, we’re going to beat them," Blessing said in midweek prior to the game.

"We’re going to beat them five goals to one. We’re going to do the same thing [we did] at their stadium. We’re going to do the thing here. It’s payback time.”

The big prediction did not exactly materialize as LAFC needed a stoppage-time winner from Walker Zimmerman to dispatch a feisty RSL side 2-1.

But RSL head coach Mike Petke didn't forget about that prediction in the aftermath of the result, also refraining from referencing Blessing by name.

“At least the prediction didn’t come true," Petke said. "At least we didn’t lose 5-1, you know? 2-1 on a blazer in the last minute, you take your hat off to that. But I apologize to the guy who made the prediction it’s going to be 5-1."