Defender Aaron Essel makes Black Stars debut in Unity Cup defeat to Nigeria

Young defender Aaron Essel made his senior debut for the Black Stars on Wednesday night in the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semifinal at the GTech Community Stadium in London.

The 19-year-old, who previously featured for Ghana’s U20 side at the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt last month, was handed a starting role by head coach Otto Addo. His inclusion followed an impressive run of form, earning him his first senior call-up.

Essel started in a three-man defence and showed promising signs early in the match. However, with Ghana trailing 2-0 inside the opening half-hour, he was forced off after picking up an injury and was replaced in the 29th minute.

Despite the early setback, Essel’s debut is seen as a key milestone in his development, with the technical team expected to monitor his progress ahead of future assignments.

Ghana will now face Trinidad & Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday, while Nigeria move on to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final.