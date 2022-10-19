GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin earns praise for strong performance in first league start

Published on: 19 October 2022
Abdul Mumin put in a strong performance in his first start for Rayo Vallecano since joining the Spanish club in the summer.

The Ghana defender assisted Vallecano in drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Mumin played well at the back in what was his second appearance for Vallecano. In a performance rated 6.5 by Sofascore, he made two important clearances, blocked one shot, and made one interception.

Mumin's recovery pace was vital in the game as it put him in a position to complete blocks and interceptions. His bravery on the ball was the highlight of the game.

The 24-year-old was scouted by Southampton but Vallecano moved fast and paid 1.5 million euros to sign him from Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

Mumin is hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup which starts on November 20 in Qatar.

