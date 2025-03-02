Defender Abdul Mumin injured ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has suffered an injury ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury during Rayo Vallecano’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, March 1. He was forced off in the 35th minute and replaced by Aridane HernÃ¡ndez. The exact nature of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Before his substitution, Mumin was solid at the back, clearing a goal-bound effort off the line, making an interception, blocking a shot, and completing 17 of 21 passes.

His injury comes as Ghana prepare to face Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to play Madagascar on March 24. The latter match was moved after CAF ruled Madagascar’s home venue unfit for the qualifier.

Mumin has been in and out of the Black Stars squad but remains one of La Liga’s standout defenders for the second consecutive season. He has made 24 appearances this campaign, scoring twice and providing an assist.