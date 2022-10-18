Ghana defender Abdul Mumin makes first league start for Rayo Vallecano

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has made his first league start for Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Mumin had only made substitute appearances since joining Rayo during the summer transfer window, but he was given a starting spot on Tuesday.

Mumin was named to the starting lineup for the match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He looked very confident on the ball in his debut against Atletico Bilbao and September before being relegated to the bench.

However, he has impressed in training, earning him a first start, and he did a great job in central defence.

Mumin's recovery pace was vital in the game as it put him in a position to complete blocks and interceptions. His bravery on the ball was the highlight of the game.

The 24-year-old was scouted by Southampton but Vallecano moved fast and paid 1.5 million euros to sign him from Portuguese side Vitoria SC.

Mumin is hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup which starts on November 20 in Qatar.