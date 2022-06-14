Defender Alexander Djiku wins Strasbourg 'best goal of season' with bicycle kick goal against Monaco

Racing Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has his goal against AS Monaco voted as the club's best of the 2021-22 season, the club have announced on Tuesday.

The Ghana international defender scored a sumptuous bicycle kick when Strasbourg beat Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on March 13, 2022 at the Stade de la Meinau.

The brilliant strike in the matchday 28 fixture was voted the best goal of the month for March in the French top-flight and was also named in the Ligue 1 team of the week for the first time this campaign.

Djiku's goal received 45% of the total votes whilst Jeanricner Bellegrade and Adrien Thomason had their goals against Stade Reims and Clermont Foot getting 18.1% and 11.5% respectively.

The 27-year-old central defender had an outstanding campaign for Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 this term having made 31 appearances and scoring once.

Djiku has been linked with a move to Sevilla FC and Stade Rennes this with both clubs keen on landing him this summer transfer window.

Latest to join the race for the signature of the highly-rated defender is Spanish side Villareal CF who are ready to rival Sevilla and Rennes.