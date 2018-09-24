GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Defender Andy Yiadom pleased to score first Reading goal

Published on: 24 September 2018
Andy Yiadom

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom was pleased to score his first goal for Reading in their 3-0 win against Hull City in the English Championship. 

The 26-year-old contributed a goal and an assist to help The Royals secure all three points at Madejski Stadium.

The strike was his first for the club following a summer transfer from Barnsley.

“I haven’t scored for a while, let alone in Reading colours!” he said.

“But it was good to contribute with a goal.  I’m pleased with the finish.

“Sam Baldock better watch out!  It was a good to win, and good to grab a goal.”

Yiadom has started all nine of Reading's Championship games so far this season.

The English-born, who joined the club in a five-year deal, has also had spells with lower tier sides Braintree Town and Hayes and Yeading FC.

