Defender Caleb Amankwah seals move to newbies Commercial Bank FC in Ethiopia

Former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has completed a transfer move to Ethiopian Commercial Bank FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 25-year-old has reached an agreement with the newly-promoted side and will join them on a free transfer after leaving Hearts.

Amankwah has left the Phobians after the club failed to meet the player's demands following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Commercial Bank returned to the Ethiopian Premier League after winning the 2022-23 edition of the second-tier league.

Commercial Bank spent six seasons in the country’s second tier of club football competition before returning to the Ethiopian top-flight.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal that the former WAFA SC player will earn an amount in the region of US$5000 as his monthly salary and half of that as a winning bonus.

Amankwah, who is currently training with the local national team, is expected to leave the country for Ethiopia on Monday to undergo his medical examination and sign his contract.

The versatile player made 63 appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Hearts since joining them from Aduana Stars in March 2021.