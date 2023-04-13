Defender David Oppong Afrane grateful to King Faisal for opportunity

Ghanaian youngster David Oppong Afrane has expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to play for King Faisal acknowledging that it is a great achievement in his young career.

The 20-year-old defender made his debut for King Faisal's first team in November 2021 and has since then been a key component of the team

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Oppong Afrane said it was an honour to be part of one of the top clubs in Ghana. He also declared that he is determined to help the team excel in their performance in order to achieve a respectable slot by the end of the season.

"To be given the chance to play for King Faisal is not easy but I feel good or great for playing for King Faisal because King Faisal is one of the big clubs in Kumasi or in Ghana.

"It will be good for King Faisal to finish in the top ten. That's what we are playing for," Davis Oppong Afrane said.

Oppong Afrane has played 20 matches for the Insha Allah boys this season and is aiming for another when the team host Dreams FC at the Dr. Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

King Faisal are currently 1oth on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 25 matches.