Defender David Oppong Afrane takes King Faisal to Player Status Committee after failed Hearts of Oak move

King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane has taken his club to the Player Status Committee following an unsuccessful transfer attempt to join Hearts of Oak.

The Ghanaian transfer window closed last Friday, and the Phobians had shown interest in signing Afrane.

However, the deal collapsed when King Faisal attempted to renegotiate a higher transfer fee for Afrane, causing the transfer to fall through.

It is suggested that King Faisal's boss tried to use interest from Asante Kotoko to increase the fee after initially agreeing a fee, more than the player's release clause.

Despite reaching an agreement on personal terms with Hearts, Afrane remains with King Faisal due to the closed transfer window.

Feeling unfairly treated, Afrane and his representative have turned to the GFA status committee, hoping for special dispensation to allow him to play in the top division this season.

The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 15, with Hearts facing Real Tamale United on the opening day.