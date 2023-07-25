Defender Dennis Korsah set to depart Hearts of Oak amid management discontent

Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah is reportedly on the brink of leaving the club before the start of the new season in September.

According to reports in the local media, the decision to part ways with Korsah is due to concerns from the current administration regarding his attitude and dedication to the club.

Before joining Hearts of Oak, Korsah had an impressive stint with Ebusua Dwarfs. His talent and potential led to him signing a four-year contract with the Accra-based club, with high hopes of contributing significantly to their success.

In his first season with Hearts of Oak, Korsah played a vital role in helping the team achieve the domestic treble, showcasing his capabilities on the field.

His outstanding form during his initial season also earned him a call-up to the national team, the Black Stars, and he had the opportunity to be part of the 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer, making two appearances for the Ghanaian side.

However, Korsah's performance experienced a significant dip last season, struggling to impress as Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

With management expressing concerns about Korsah's declining form and commitment to the club, the defender is now facing the possibility of parting ways with Hearts of Oak.