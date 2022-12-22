Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso scores in St. George heavy away triumph

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso was on target for the 3rd time this season for St. George SA when they thrashed Legetafo Legedadi on Thursday afternoon.

Frimpong scored his side's third goal as they thumped the newly-promoted side in the Ethiopian Premier League by 4-0 at the Dire Dawa City Stadium.

Togo international forward Ismail Ouro-Agoro opened the scoring of the match for St. George in the first minute with an assist from Amanuel Gebremichael.

Ouro-Agoro with his second goal in the match doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime.

Frimpong increased the advantage for the visitors moments after the second-half kick-off after connecting a pass from Henok Adugna.

Ethiopia international midfielder Chernet Gugsa sealed the victory for St. George with a fine finish in the 74th minute.

Ghanaian midfielder Gabriel Ahmed featured the entire minutes of the match for Legetafo.

Frimpong takes his tally in the season to 3 goals in 12 appearances in the Ethiopian top division.