Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso scores to propel Saint George comeback triumph in Ethiopian Premier League

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso was on target for Saint George SA in the Ethiopian Premier League on Tuesday when they beat Ethiopian Insurance Corporation FC.

The league leaders came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Insurance as they extended their lead at the top to five points at the Dire Dawa International Stadium in the end.

The visiting team were the first to find the back of the net when they opened the scoring of the matchday 16 fixture eight minutes after the breakthrough forward Simon Peter.

Saint George drew level ten minutes later after Frimpong Manso got his name on the scoresheet after connecting a pass from midfielder Binyam Belay.

The home side completed the comeback in the 73rd minute with a goal from the leading goal scorer Ismail Ouro-Agoro.

Ghanaian duo Umar Bashiru and Habib Mohammed were in action for the entire duration of the match for Insurance.

Frimpong Manso has now scored four goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances for Saint George in the 2022-23 campaign.