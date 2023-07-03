Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso wins Ethiopian Premier League title with St. George

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso has won the Ethiopian Premier League for a second time with St. George SA followed a victory over Hadiya Hossana on Sunday.

St. George claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Hadiya at the Adama University Stadium in the penultimate game of the season to seal their league title triumph.

Ethiopia international midfielder Chernet Gugsa scored the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute after he was set up by Natnael Zeleke.

Togo striker Ismail Ouro-Agoro wrapped up the victory for St. George, when he doubled the lead a few minutes into the second half.

Frimpong Manso played the entire duration of the match for the Horsemen as they claimed a record extending 31st league title with a game to spare.

The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko player has been immense with his performance for St. George, this season.

The 29-year-old centre-back made 28 appearances out of 30, where he scored four goals and provided one assist in the process.

St. George lead the league standings with 63 points after 29 matches, scoring 53 goals and conceding 20.