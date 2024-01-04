Defender Fatawu Sulemana expresses excitement on return to Medeama

Dynamic left-back Fatawu Sulemana has expressed his excitement after re-joining Ghana Premier League champions Medeama on a two-year deal

The 20-year-old defender's return to Tarkwa follows a brief stint with Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC.

Fatawu Sulemana, known for his exciting style of play, rejoins Medeama just a year after his dephe departedrtheast Africa.

Unfortunately, his move to Sudan was cut short due to unforeseen challenges arising from political instability in the region.

Expressing his excitement about returning to Medeama, Sulemana stated, “It’s exciting to be back in Tarkwa. The situation meant I returned home to continue with my career. Reintegrating into the team has been made easy because I spent three years here before."

Sulemana also shared his optimism about the team's prospects, saying, "The current group is very promising, and I hope to play a major part in our ambitions this season."

Having showcased consistent brilliance for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League over the previous two seasons, Sulemana played a crucial role in 11 out of 13 matches during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign. His top-rated displays reflected his skill and dedication to the Yellow and Mauves.

The talented defender is set to make a comeback in Medeama's upcoming league game against Accra Great Olympics.