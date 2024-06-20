Defender Gideon Mensah praises Ghana coach Otto Addo's tactical acumen

Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah has spoken highly of Ghana coach Otto Addo, praising his tactical approach.

Mensah considers Addo one of the best coaches he has worked with, noting that his return has been beneficial for the Ghana national team.

Addo, who returned to the Black Stars for a second stint earlier this year, has led the team to consecutive victories, reviving their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Ghana recently secured wins against Mali and the Central African Republic, with Mensah playing a key role in both matches.

"For me, I think he's one of the best that I've worked with in the national team in terms of the tactics and then how he wants the team to play," Mensah said.

"Obviously, he's always played in the national team before, so he knows what Ghanaians expect and then what the team also wants. But I think coming back again shows that he's sat down and thought about what was not right and what was good, and then what to do next and what to improve on."

Mensah had an impressive last season, playing a crucial role in Auxerre’s promotion to the French Ligue 1.