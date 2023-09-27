GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Defender Gideon Mensah shines with assist in AJ Auxerre's victory

Published on: 27 September 2023
Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah showcased his skills by providing an assist during AJ Auxerre's emphatic 4-0 victory over Annecy FC in round eight of the French Ligue 2.

The match, played at the Stade de I’Abbe -Deschamps, witnessed Mensah's first assist of the season. The breakthrough came when Thomas Callens scored an own goal in the 21st minute, giving AJ Auxerre the lead.

Gideon Mensah, playing at left-back, then demonstrated his playmaking ability by setting up Florian Aye, who doubled the lead for the home side in the 29th minute. As the match progressed, a comeback from Annecy FC seemed unlikely.

Mensah's compatriot, Elisha Owusu, was substituted after 75 minutes, with Assane Diousse taking his place. In the closing stages of the game, Gaetan Perrin extended AJ Auxerre's lead to 3-0 in the 85th minute, with an assist from Gauthier Hein.

Rayan Ravelosen added the final flourish with the fourth goal in the 87th minute, once again assisted by Gauthier Hein.

With this convincing win, AJ Auxerre climbed to third place in the French Ligue 2 table, boasting 15 points from eight matches.

