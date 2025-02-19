Defender Isak Kwaku Hien ruled out for two-three weeks due to injury

Swedish international of Ghanaian descent Isak Malcom Kwaku Hien has been ruled out for two-three weeks due to an injury setback.

The tough-tackling defender suffered a grade one adductor strain in his left thigh at training and is set to spend a few time on the sidelines.

“We will probably lose (Isak) Hien. Today we did a final training session, and he felt some fatigue in his adductor. We will have more details tomorrow” Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini disclosed before Club Brugge clash.

Isak Hien was not in action on Tuesday night when Atalanta succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs return encounter.

Atalanta now bows out of the Champions League competition after 5-2 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge.

The reigning Europa League winners will now shift their attention to the Italian Serie A campaign.

The 26-year-old has made eight appearances in the Champions League this season, delivering an assists across the period.

In all competitions, the enterprising defender has made 32 appearances, providing just an assist.