Italian outfit Atalanta will probably battle for victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League without Swedish international of Ghanaian descent Isak Malcom Kwaku Hien.

The tough-tackling defender is racing against time to be fit for the return fixture in Bergamo on Tuesday night due to fatigue in his adductor.

Atalanta are seeking to overturn the 2-1 away deficit to progress to the next stage of the Champions League competition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said, “We will probably lose (Isak) Hien. Today we did a final training session, and he felt some fatigue in his adductor. We will have more details tomorrow”

The defender committed a penalty as Atalanta succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Club Brugge in the first leg, held in Belgium.

The 26-year-old has made eight appearances in the Champions League this season, delivering an assists across the period.

In all competitions, the enterprising defender has made 32 appearances, providing just an assist.