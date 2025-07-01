Defender Jan Gyamerah set for Kaiserslautern exit as Preussen Munster shows interest

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah appears to be nearing the end of his stint with 1. FC Kaiserslautern, just a year after joining the club from 1. FC Nurnberg.

The 30-year-old, who primarily operates as a right wing-back, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the Betzenberg, making only 13 appearances in the starting XI last season.

Kaiserslautern’s managing director Thomas Hengen has confirmed that Gyamerah is free to explore options elsewhere, with discussions ongoing between the club, the player, and his representatives.

Although no final decision has been made, it seems increasingly likely that Gyamerah’s time with Kaiserslautern is coming to a close.

According to reports from the Westfalische Nachrichten, newly promoted 2. Bundesliga side Preussen Munster has emerged as a potential destination for the experienced full-back.

Munster is reportedly keen to strengthen their squad with players who bring Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga experience - qualities Gyamerah offers in abundance, having previously played for Hamburger SV, Bochum, and Nurnberg.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Gyamerah’s career has been defined by consistent performances across Germany’s top two divisions.

A move to Munster could offer him a fresh start and regular football in a competitive environment as he looks to reignite his career.