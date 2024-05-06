Defender Jeremie Frimpong earns spot in Bundesliga Team of the Week

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has been recognised in Sofascore's Bundesliga team of the week for his stellar performance in Leverkusen's triumph against Frankfurt.

Frimpong contributed significantly to Bayer Leverkusen's commanding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday evening, finding the back of the net himself.

Despite missing out on a starting role for the German champions in their Week 32 encounter of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, Frimpong was introduced in the second half and made a notable impact.

Granit Xhaka initiated the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen after just 12 minutes into the game. However, the hosts managed to equalise in the 32nd minute through Hugo Ekitike's impressive strike.

Before halftime, Patrick Schick reclaimed the lead for the visitors with another goal. Following the break, Dutch-Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong added his name to the scoresheet, contributing to Bayer Leverkusen's three additional goals, securing the team's victory.

Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface also found the net for the German Bundesliga champions in the match.

With his goal in this game, Frimpong has now accumulated nine goals and seven assists from 30 appearances for the recently crowned German champions.