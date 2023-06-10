Defender Jerome Boateng departs Lyon as contract expires

French club Lyon announced the departure of 34-year-old defender Jérôme Boateng. The German player's contract with the club has come to an end, marking the conclusion of his relatively short stint at Lyon.

Boateng arrived at Lyon in 2021 with high expectations, boasting an impressive résumé that includes winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

However, his time at the French club did not meet the initial sporting ambitions, with Lyon experiencing a decline in the league over the past year and failing to secure European football.

In addition to the sporting challenges, Boateng's high salary demands, as one of the club's top earners, have put a strain on Lyon's finances. This is particularly significant considering the club's financial situation, which is currently under scrutiny from France's financial watchdog, the DNCG.

During the current season, the German international made only eight appearances for Lyon, following his participation in 24 matches during the previous season.