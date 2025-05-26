Defender Jonas Adjetey ruled out of Unity Cup as Basel prepare for Swiss Cup final

FC Basel defender Jonas Adjetey will not be available for Ghana’s Unity Cup fixture against Nigeria as he prepares for the Swiss Cup final scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that the young centre-back has been excused from national duty to remain with his club for the crucial domestic final.

Adjetey has been a consistent performer for Basel this season and is expected to play an important role in their quest for silverware.

Head coach Otto Addo had considered the promising defender for the upcoming Unity Cup, but his club commitments have taken precedence.

The game against Nigeria, set for Wednesday, May 28, in London, falls outside the FIFA international window, allowing clubs to decide on player releases.

Ghana will face Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London for a place in the Unity Cup final against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

The fixture serves as part of the Black Stars’ preparations ahead of their return to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action in September.