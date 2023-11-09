Defender Kasim Adams returns to Black Stars Squad for World Cup qualifiers

TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams has rejoined the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

He replaces Joseph Aidoo, who was injured in last month's international friendly match against Mexico and will be out for the rest of the season.

Adams has previously played for the Black Stars, earning 14 international caps and scoring two important goals. He first joined the team in 2017 under coach Kwesi Appiah, who now leads Sudan's national team.

Last season, Adams played for FC Basel on loan, making 28 appearances, scoring one goal, and assisting another in the Swiss Super League. His strong performances led his parent club to recall him from his loan spell, but he hasn't seen any action this season, making his inclusion in the Black Stars squad a bit unexpected.

Ghana will face Madagascar on November 17th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, followed by a match against Comoros on November 21st in Moroni.