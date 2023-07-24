Defender Michael Ampadu leaves Legon Cities after three years

Legon Cities and defender Michael Ampadu have parted ways, with the right-back now exploring new opportunities in his career.

Ampadu joined Legon Cities in 2020, making a significant impact as an essential player for the team during the past two seasons, where they fought to maintain their position in the competitive Ghana Premier League.

However, after three years, both Ampadu and the club mutually agreed to part ways, giving the player the freedom to seek opportunities with any club of his choice.

The player's contract with Legon Cities expired last month, and there were no negotiations for an extension, as the club are looking to embark on a new path following the appointment of veteran coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Previously, Ampadu had drawn interest from Kotoko before joining Legon Cities, but it seems unlikely that the former Ghanaian champions still hold any current interest in signing him.

As Ampadu's career takes a new turn, there are prospects of him finding a new club, potentially within the Ghana Premier League, ahead of the upcoming season.