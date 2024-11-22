Defender Najeeb Yakubu explains decision to represent Niger over Ghana

Former Ghana U-17 defender Najeeb Yakubu has shared the reasons behind his decision to switch allegiance to Niger, citing a lack of recognition and affection from his home country.

Yakubu, who played a key role in Niger’s 2-1 win against Ghana in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, reflected on his journey during an interview with Joy Sports.

Despite being a standout for Ghana’s U-17 side that reached the finals of the U-17 AFCON, Yakubu says he never felt valued by Ghanaian football authorities.

"I didn’t feel loved, so I had to go where I felt loved," he said. "Since 2014, Niger kept calling for me. They were persistent, reaching out through my brother every time, saying, â€˜We need Najeeb.’ Eventually, I had enough and chose to represent those who genuinely wanted me."

Yakubu’s decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning his loyalty.

However, the player, who currently features for FC Prishtina in the Kosovo Super League, insists it was about going where his contributions were appreciated.

For Yakubu, the move represents a new chapter in his career, rooted in recognition and respect.