Defender Patric Pfeiffer finds back of the net in Darmstadt comeback win against Karlsruher

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer was on the scoresheet for the second time in a row when Darmstadt beat Karlsruher SC on Saturday afternoon.

The central defender got his 3rd goal of the campaign to help Darmstadt come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory in the German Bundesliga 2.

Karlsruher broke the deadlock of the match to get their noses in front through forward Fabian Schleusener in the 19th minute at the BBBank Wildpark.

Pfeiffer drew the visitors level four minutes after restart as he rose highest to head home a corner-kick from midfielder Tobias Kempe.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian scored again in the 61st minute but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

Darmstadt finished off their comeback victory two minutes to the end of the match when Philip Tietz found the back of the net.

Ghanaian defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius lasted the entire duration of the match for Karlsruher whereas midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu played 73 minutes for Darmstadt.

Pfeiffer has now bagged 3 goals in 10 appearances in the German second-tier this season and has 5 yellow cards and one red card in the process.

He is still waiting for his first Ghana national team invitation since switching international allegiance from Germany.