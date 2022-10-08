Defender Patric Pfeiffer scores only goal in Darmstadt narrow win against Dusseldorf

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer grabbed his second goal of the season in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday afternoon.

The central defender scored the only goal when Darmstadt claimed a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf in round 11 of the Bundesliga 2.

The first half of the match at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor was balanced with both sides creating few chances.

The Germany-born Ghanaian netted the match winning goal in the 73rd minute after he was set up by defender Fabian Holland.

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu made an appearance for Darmstadt as he lasted 56 minutes on the field after he was replaced with Magnus Warming.

Pfeiffer is yet to make his international debut for Ghana since switching allegiance few months aback.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net twice this season after making 9 appearances in the German second-tier.