Defender Patrick Kpozo makes first Ghana start in draw against Madagascar

Moldova-based defender Patrick Kpozo earned his first Ghana cap when he was handed a starting role against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless stalemate at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo as they maintained their unbeaten run in the qualifications.

Kpozo, who was part of the team in March when Ghana faced Angola in back-to-back matches, was given the chance to start against the Barea of Madagascar following the absence of regulars Abdul Rahman Baba and Gideon Mensah.

Baba wasn't invited for this fixture as he continues to nurse an injury he has been carrying since February.

Mensah was handed an invitation and reported to camp but had to be excused due to an injury he is nursing.

Kpozo is having a good time in his career, making 24 appearances in all competitions for Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol this season.

Ghana remain top of the group after Sunday's draw with 9 points from five games with one more match to go in September against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.