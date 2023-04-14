Patrick Kpozo reveals how Graham Potter brought him to Ostersunds in Sweden

Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo has revealed how former Chelsea manager Graham Potter brought him to Swedish club Ostersunds FK.

Potter, who was coaching Ostersunds FK at the time, scouted Kpozo from fellow top-flight side AIK, who had initially wanted a loan move for the Ghanaian.

However, Potter wanted an outright deal and successfully secured Kpozo's services.

The 25-year-old, who had his first national team call-up under Chris Hughton, spoke about his move on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.

“Graham Potter said, this guy is a very good player and he brought me, like he didn’t want a loan move, he wanted to buy me so he bought me from AIK to Oestersunds," Kpozo said.

“He has been a fantastic coach, he took us to Europe we played against Arsenal, Atletico Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, PAOK, a lot of big clubs. I’ve been to those games but I couldn’t play because I was a new player.”

Kpozo spent a year and a half at Ostersunds FK before being signed by AIK Stockholm.

The defender, who now plays for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol, has had loan stints at Tromsoe and IFK Lulea in between his permanent moves.

He was also a member of Ghana’s U-20 squad that played at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand.