Defender Razak Simpson keen on improving to earn future Black Stars call-up

Nations FC defender, Razak Simpson has expressed his determination to maintain top form and earn future call-ups to Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.

The promising centre-back recently earned his maiden call-up, featuring in Ghana’s final two games against Angola and Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Razak Simpson said he is determined to keep pushing himself to excel both at the club level and in the national team setup.

“I’ll continue doing what I’ve been doing in the hopes of improving my performance for a future call-up,” he declared.

Reflecting on his first Black Stars appearance, Razak Simpson described it as a dream come true but admitted that the experience was far from easy.

“I was there one day and received a foreign call. I answered, and it was Otto Addo. Then he said, â€˜Congratulations, Razak Simpson, I will call you on Thursday at 12 p.m. to be a part of the Black Stars.’ After the call, I got down on my knees and thanked God for finally fulfilling my desire.

“It wasn’t easy to wear the Black Stars colours. When I wore the shirt, it became heavy on me, but I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do, so I had to put everything else aside and play,” he shared, highlighting the psychological and emotional pressure of representing Ghana on the international stage.