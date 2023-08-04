Defender Richard Akrofi commits strong dedication to Medeama after signing deal

Defender Richard Akrofi has affirmed his unwavering commitment to the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, following the official confirmation of his signing.

The exciting addition of Akrofi to the squad was announced on Friday as Medeama SC strategically bolster their squad in preparation for an anticipated challenging season, marked by their debut in the CAF Champions League.

The highly-rated defender, formerly associated with Nsoatreman FC, has now inked a contract with the Mauve and Yellow that extends until July 2024. Akrofi's football journey includes notable stints with King Faisal and Hearts of Oak, underscoring his experience and versatility on the field.

In expressing his enthusiasm for joining Medeama SC, Akrofi conveyed, "I am very happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Medeama is a top club in Ghana. Winning the league last season was no fluke because they worked hard for it. I am also here to work hard and ensure we deliver success for our people," as shared on medeamasc.org.

Akrofi's football prowess was evident during the previous season while playing for Nsoatreman FC. His contributions played a pivotal role in the team's successful evasion of relegation during their league debut. Moreover, his prowess led Nsoatreman FC to an impressive run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, showcasing his capability to thrive under pressure.