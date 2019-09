Ghanaian defender Richard Baffour has sealed a move to Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old had previously been in the books of Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily.

Last month, it was reported Saudi Arabian newcomers Al Adalah tabled US$ 150,000 to sign the centre-back.

But that was rejected by Ismaily.

Baffour also played for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.