Defender Samuel Ofori wins Tajikistan Super Cup with Ravshan Kulob

Asia-based centreback, Samuel Ofori is celebrating a first career trophy after marshaling the defence as his side FC Ravshan Kulob strolled to a 1-0 victory over double champions, FC Istiklol Dushanbe in the Tajikistan Super Cup on Saturday.

24 year old Ofori who personally notched the best foreign player award in Tajikistan at the end of last season, was again in the thick of affairs as Kulob held the highly fancied Tajikistani League and Cup champions at bay to clinch a first title for the club he joined barely a year ago.

“I feel so excited and fulfilled. It is very special for me because this is my first major international trophy as a professional footballer and I believe it is the stepping stone to more,” Ofori told Sportsinghana.com.

After finishing runners-up to Istiklol last season for which reason they earned a spot against the double winners in the Super Cup, Ofori’s side have already defeated the top team in this year’s league campaign, also a 1-0 success on match day 6 just last Sunday, 30 April.

That was only the second win of the new season for Kulob, a victory that pushed them into 5th spot on 9 points, 4 behind the leaders, FK Eskhata with a game in hand.

And whilst the Ghanaian defender is still basking in the double win over Istiklol in league and Super Cup, Ofori is hoping it provides the momentum for his side to go on and dethrone the overwhelming favourites come end of this season.

“Yes Istiklol are the top side but we have beaten them in two games already this season so we are very confident of going all the way. We definitely want to be champions and we will fight with everything we have,” Samuel Ofori said.

“We will try but this season referees haven’t been good to us. If not we will already be on top of the table but there are still a lot of games left and I’m hoping we can do it,” he affirmed.