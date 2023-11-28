Defender Vincent Atinga nears move to Bibiani Goldstars

Former Medeama defender Vincent Atinga is on the brink of joining Bibiani Goldstars in the Ghana Premier League, according to recent reports.

The experienced centre-back is currently a free agent after his contract with Medeama ended.

Atinga, known for his robust defending, is set to bolster Goldstars' squad as they aim to improve their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season. The defender's departure from Medeama was reportedly influenced by the club's reluctance to offer him a long-term contract.

Having spent three years with Medeama, Atinga brings a wealth of experience to his potential new team.

The 29-year-old defender returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2021, joining Medeama after playing abroad for Kuwaiti clubs Qadsia SC and Al Shabab, as well as Albanian club KF Tirana.

During his stint with Medeama, Atinga played a crucial role in leading the team to its historic first Ghana Premier League title. Known not only for his defensive skills but also for his goal-scoring ability, he concluded the season as the eighth-highest scorer and the top-scoring defender with 11 goals.

Atinga's outstanding performances were recognized at the inaugural GFA Awards, where he received the prestigious 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award. His imminent move to Bibiani Goldstars is expected to further solidify the team's defence.