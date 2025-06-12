Defender Yahya Attia Allah confident Al Ahly can win Club World Cup

Al Ahly defender Yahya Attia Allah believes the Egyptian giants have what it takes to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

Speaking to On Sport, the Moroccan international shared his optimism ahead of the tournament, describing Al Ahly’s preparation and team spirit as key factors in their ambitions.

“Every player dreams of playing in a competition like the Club World Cup,” Attia Allah said. “We thank God for the opportunity and the group we are in. The preparation has been top-level, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is excellent.”

He added, “Our focus is sharp, and everyone is determined to go beyond just performing well. We want to win and go as far as possible. Al Ahly has all the elements needed for success.”

Asked about the club’s chances of winning the title, the former Wydad star expressed full confidence: “Football doesn’t recognise the impossible. With desire, determination, and intensity, we can overcome any obstacle.”

He concluded by praising his teammates: “Al Ahly’s squad is full of talent, like a national team. That gives us morale and belief that we can chase this dream and compete for the world title.”