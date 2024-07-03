Defender Zakaria Fuseini sets sights on AFCON glory with Ghana

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini has voiced his ambition to join the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, and help end the country's long-standing drought at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana last won the continental trophy in 1982, and Fuseini is eager to contribute to changing that narrative.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the 26-year-old defender expressed his aspirations to represent Ghana on the national stage and achieve glory at the AFCON.

"It is the aim of every player to represent his country at the national level. Personally, it is my dream to make it to the Black Stars one day, and eventually be part of the squad that will lift the AFCON trophy for the country,” he said.

Fuseini began his career with Berekum Chelsea and has been a key player for the club throughout the years. During the 2021/22 season, he was loaned to Spanish lower-tier club San Fernando CD. Following his loan spell, he returned to Berekum Chelsea, continuing to impress with his defensive prowess.

The highly-rated defender played a crucial role for Berekum Chelsea in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season, helping the team secure a third-place finish. He made 31 appearances and was a rock-solid presence at the back for the Bibires.

Despite his consistent and impressive performances in the domestic league, Fuseini has yet to earn a call-up to the senior national team.

However, his ambition and determination remain unwavering as he continues to strive towards his dream of representing Ghana at the highest level and winning the AFCON title.