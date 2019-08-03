Defending champions Right To Dream Academy miss out on final at SuperCupNI

Defending champions Right to Dream Academy missed out on reaching the final of the 2019 STATSports SuperCupNI tournament after a 4-3 shoot-out defeat to Spanish side Valencia.

This was after both teams had tied 1-1 draw at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

Valencia took the lead in bizarre circumstances after 23 minutes after Right To Dream defender Victor Enggaard chested a hopeful ball into his own net.

Right To Dream equalised ten minutes later through forward Fuseni Gaddafi, who found the net from 10 yards to leave the scores level at half-time.

A tedious second-half led to a penalty shoot-out at the Joey Dunlop Centre.

Adamo Nagolo, Maho Dorgeles and Fuseni Gaddafi all scored for Right to Dream, while Carles Aliberch, Borislav Ivailov and Ferrin Giner all found the net for Valencia.

Yannick Agnero and Johan Meyer both missed for Right To Dream, which gave Pedro Aleman the chance to put Valencia into the final but he misfired. However, captain Uvan Munoz took Valencia’s second chance to win the game.