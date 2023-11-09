GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Defensive woes mount for Hamburg as Ambrosius faces threat of extended absence

Published on: 09 November 2023
Defensive woes mount for Hamburg as Ambrosius faces threat of extended absence
Stephan Ambrosius Hamburger SV, 35 GER, Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Magdeburg, Fussball, 2. Bundesliga, Spieltag 12, Saison 2023/2024, 04.11.2023 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO GER, Hamburger SV vs. 1. FC Magdeburg, Fussball, 2. Bundesliga, Spieltag 12, Saison 2023/2024, 04.11.2023 Hamburg *** Stephan Ambrosius Hamburger SV, 35 GER, Hamburger SV vs 1 FC Magdeburg, Football, 2 Bundesliga, Matchday 12, Season 2023 2024, 04 11 2023 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO GER, Hamburger SV vs 1 FC Magdeburg, Football, 2 Bundesliga, Matchday 12, Season 2023 2024, 04 11 2023 Hamburg Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/MarcelxvonxFehrnx EP_MFN

Hamburg's central defense woes have taken a turn for the worse with the latest concerns surrounding key player Stephan Ambrosius.

The 24-year-old, who played a pivotal role in Hamburg's recent 2-0 victory against FC Magdeburg, is now at risk of being sidelined due to thigh problems.

The Black Stars defender who earned chants from fans after his standout performance on Saturday, did not participate in Tuesday's training session. Instead, he roamed the area in civilian clothing, raising worries about his availability for upcoming matches.

The defender has already made a significant impact this season with six appearances in the league, earning praise for his contributions.

This potential setback adds to Hamburg's existing defensive challenges, with long-term injured players Guilherme Ramos (muscle problems) and Sebastian Schonlau (calf injury) already absent.

The team is left with only two trained central defenders, Dennis Hadzikadunic and youngster Valon Zumberi, highlighting the vulnerability of the defensive line.

The absence of Ambrosius, if confirmed, would further complicate matters for Hamburg, necessitating a reshuffle in the defensive lineup.

The all-clear, however, comes for Immanuel Pherai, the offensive all-rounder who had to be substituted in the Magdeburg game but has fully participated in Tuesday's training session.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more