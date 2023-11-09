Defensive woes mount for Hamburg as Ambrosius faces threat of extended absence

Hamburg's central defense woes have taken a turn for the worse with the latest concerns surrounding key player Stephan Ambrosius.

The 24-year-old, who played a pivotal role in Hamburg's recent 2-0 victory against FC Magdeburg, is now at risk of being sidelined due to thigh problems.

The Black Stars defender who earned chants from fans after his standout performance on Saturday, did not participate in Tuesday's training session. Instead, he roamed the area in civilian clothing, raising worries about his availability for upcoming matches.

The defender has already made a significant impact this season with six appearances in the league, earning praise for his contributions.

This potential setback adds to Hamburg's existing defensive challenges, with long-term injured players Guilherme Ramos (muscle problems) and Sebastian Schonlau (calf injury) already absent.

The team is left with only two trained central defenders, Dennis Hadzikadunic and youngster Valon Zumberi, highlighting the vulnerability of the defensive line.

The absence of Ambrosius, if confirmed, would further complicate matters for Hamburg, necessitating a reshuffle in the defensive lineup.

The all-clear, however, comes for Immanuel Pherai, the offensive all-rounder who had to be substituted in the Magdeburg game but has fully participated in Tuesday's training session.