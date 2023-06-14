Delay in technical changes affected Great Olympics' season - Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Great Olympics Oluboi Commodore has blamed the club's disappointing season on the delay in their technical changes.

Great Olympics experienced one of the most challenging seasons in the Ghana Premier League which prompted them to change their head coach in February.

Yaw Preko who took over from Annor Walker was replaced by Bismark Kobi- Mensah but the team's performances were far from improved which left them in the bottom half for the most part of the season.

The team had to wait until the final day to retain their Premier League status as they managed a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman at the Sogakope Park to salvage their season..

Oluboi Commodore admits that their season could have been better had they made the necessary alterations earlier.

“We kept too long in doing a change in the technical team. At the end of the first round, we were so down, so I think we delayed in making changes to the technical team but many people don’t want to say” he said.

Great Olympics concluded the 2022/23 Ghana league season in 14th place, having accumulated 45 points.