Demised Ghana U23 coach Yusif Abubakar to be buried today

Ghana U23 coach Yusif Abubakar who died on Tuesday after short illness will be buried this afternoon, his son has confirmed.

The reigning Ghana Premier League winning coach with Aduana Stars passed on at home, days after being treated for an illness.

"Yea, he was sick and we took him to hospital, they gave him treatment and we were directed to come home so he comes for periodical checks,'' Mohammed Mansuru confirmed to Kumasi-based Fox 97.9FM

''His condition worsened this morning and he eventually passed away. He will be buried according to Islamic burial rites this afternoon at 2:00pm."

Abubakar was one of the experienced coaches in the country and has had stints with King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Medeama.