Dender Andy Yiadom eyes bigger role after one-year extension at Reading

Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom has extended his stay at Reading FC, signing a new one-year deal that keeps him at the English League One side for the 2025/26 season.

The 33-year-old, who captains the club, has been a mainstay since joining in 2018 and has made over 200 appearances. Although his game time was limited last season due to injury, Yiadom says he remained committed to helping the team, especially the younger players.

"I wasn't playing a lot last season. Obviously, I did not play as much, so I was helping the young boys, the ones that were playing, the ones that weren't playing and the ones that were new to playing week-in, week-out," Yiadom said.

"Even though I would like to play more than last season, it is still a role that I am willing and happy to play."

Now fully recovered, Yiadom will report for pre-season this week, hoping to contribute more on the pitch as Reading aim for promotion to the Championship.

Yiadom’s experience and leadership are expected to be vital in Reading’s push to return to England’s second tier.