Departure of Kalo and Ansu won’t affect club – Berekum Chelsea coach Christopher Ennin

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea has asserted that the departure of Kalo Ouattara and Henry Ansu to Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko won’t dwindle the fortunes of the club in the upcoming season.

The Porcupine Warriors have snapped up the duo as they seek to rebuild under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ennin admits the two players were instrumental in their 2022/23 campaign but believes their exit won’t affect the fortunes of the club next season.

“Now that the management has made me aware of their departure, I am also working around the clock to fix it so I don’t think it will bring any impact. We are working on it so, very soon we will see,” Ennin told Kessben Sports

The Bibires are currently in Kumasi for their pre-season training and will engage in some friendlies to get the team in good shape ahead of the new season.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante