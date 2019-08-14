Deportivo Alaves agree to loan Patrick Twumasi to Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep

Spanish side Deportivo Alaves have agreed to send Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi on loan to Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep, GHANASoccernet.coom can confirm.

Ghana's number one football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported on Monday, the two clubs have been in negotiations for the want away striker.

The two teams came to an agreement today to send the player on loan to the Turkish super lig side.

The ex-Ghana U-17 forward is expected to travel to Turkey to finalize the move in the coming days.

Twumasi joined the Spanish side in a high profile move from Kazakhstan side FC Astana but lack of playing opportunities last season, the 25-year old decided making a move away from the club.

The former FC Astana player made only 14 appearances for Alaves last season, most on them from the bench.

Despite the arrival of new manager Asier Geratino, the striker is keen on leaving the club.

Twumasi's move to the Turkey Super Lig new comers will make him the third Ghanaian to join in the window.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Rahman Chibsah are the other Ghanaians on the roaster of the club.