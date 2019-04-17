Deportivo Alavés chase Nigerian midfielder James Igbekeme as Wakaso's possible replacement

Deportivo Alavés are making moves to find a future replacement for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, with Nigerian international James Igbekeme as the ideal candidate.

According to reports in Spain, the La Liga club consider James Igbekeme as a good replacement for Wakaso, whose contract runs until 2020.

The versatile midfielder is currently on the books of Real Zaragoza and despite being monitored by the El Glorioso, there are several club also in pursuit of the Nigeria.

Major League Soccer side Toronto FC have already made an offer for James but Zaragoza are demanding an amount of 10 million Euros which is close to his release clause.

Meanwhile, La Liga club Getafe, Real Sociedad, Girona and Villarreal are also closely following the 23-year old.

Mubarak Wakaso has been one of Alaves key men this season, playing 24 games as the club sit 8th on the La Liga table.