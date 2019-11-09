Deportivo Alaves coach confirms Mubarak Wakaso’s absence against Real Valladolid

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 09 November 2019
VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Wakaso Mubarak of Deportivo Alaves in action during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Levante UD at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Deportivo Alaves manager Asier Garitano has confirmed that Mubarak Wakaso will not play a part in their Saturday’s Laliga match against Real Valladolid.

The hardworking midfielder underwent a surgery on Tuesday after suffering a muscular injury on his right hand.

He has been training separately from the group after the surgery and coach Garitano has confirmed that he will not be making the matchday squad for Real Valladolid.

“Wakaso and Rodrigo Elyque are out of the group. The others are fine."

"To date they had been played by all but one who was sanctioned. Another player will have the opportunity to play, but the most important thing is the team and the block, keep the line and the trajectory that we were maintaining at home against an opponent who is doing things right.”

Wakaso will also miss Ghana’s double header in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé

